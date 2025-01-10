To fight blight and crime, Philly is addressing its glut of abandoned vehicles

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s Department of Transportation is working to remove a backlog of abandoned vehicles from the city’s streets.

Calls for service constitute the most frequent complaint received by Philadelphia’s 311 hotline.

On average, the hotline receives hundreds of such complaints each week. In 2024, 8,314 reports of abandoned vehicles were logged.

These vehicles pose safety hazards and detract from a neighborhood’s aesthetic appeal. They also occupy valuable parking spaces, which are often in short supply.

According to the city, each 311 call is investigated to determine if the reported vehicle is abandoned. Factors considered include severe body damage, lack of valid registration, or being overdue for inspection by 90 days or more.

Cases are vetted before towing, and vehicle owners may receive a courtesy notice from the Police Department.

Alim Howell constantly encountered abandoned vehicles cluttering his Upper Darby neighborhood’s streets and parking lots.

He was frustrated to see such vehicles outside his window.

“There used to be abandoned cars in our driveway,” said Howell in an interview with WHYY News. “It was an eyesore for me. It didn’t make me feel good. I know that stuff happens sometimes. But then I just wanted to remove it.”

Howell, an activist and advocate with Race for Peace, lamented the city’s months-long delay in sending a tow truck to remove abandoned vehicles from his property.

“It shouldn’t be that difficult to just basically call a towing company to get the cars removed from the locations,” Howell said.