Philadelphia celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in a day of honoring ‘those dedicated to serving others’
Philadelphia welcomed thousands of paradegoers and worshippers Sunday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, continuing one of the city’s oldest traditions.
Each year, St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Patron Saint of Ireland — who experts say wasn’t even Irish. He was kidnapped as a teenager and taken to Ireland before escaping to other parts of Europe where he trained as a priest, ultimately returning to Ireland to help spread Christianity.
He was named a saint by the Catholic Church several centuries later and became the patron saint of Ireland. Even when religious unrest broke out between Irish Catholics and Protestants, he was claimed by both.
Many Philadelphians are of Irish descent. In 2015, the city had the third-highest Irish population in the U.S., according to Census Bureau data.
Philadelphia has one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country, beginning in 1771, five years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
This year’s parade theme was, “St. Patrick, Bless Those Dedicated To Serving Others.” Parade President Mary Beth Bonner Ryan also runs the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, continuing what has become a family tradition.
“My father was on the board for over 50 years, Philip ‘Knute’ Bonner, and I’m just following in his footsteps,” Bonner Ryan said. “He would put me on a float and he would have us Irish step dancing.”
The parade attracted thousands to John F. Kennedy Boulevard, wrapping down the Ben Franklin Parkway to watch generations of Philadelphia’s Irish communities step, march and perform through Center City.
Benbruno Nkapbela brought his two kids to the parade and said he was glad to celebrate the occasion with his family.
“Being a part of the community and getting my kids exposed to different holidays,” Nkapbela said. “It’s nice for them to be exposed. Hopefully, they’ll appreciate it when they’re older.”
Colleen Loughead made the yearly trek to the parade with her sisters, Helen and Patty. She said the green dress code made it easy for Eagles fans to find something to wear.
“Right now, the city is a great place because the Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Loughead said. “Everybody’s happy, everybody gets along. If only they could all stay that way, it’d be a kinder world that we live in.”
Additional services will be held Monday through Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with morning masses starting at 7:30 a.m. each day.
CBS Philadelphia will rebroadcast the event Monday at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on its streaming platform.
