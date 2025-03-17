Each year, St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Patron Saint of Ireland — who experts say wasn’t even Irish. He was kidnapped as a teenager and taken to Ireland before escaping to other parts of Europe where he trained as a priest, ultimately returning to Ireland to help spread Christianity.

He was named a saint by the Catholic Church several centuries later and became the patron saint of Ireland. Even when religious unrest broke out between Irish Catholics and Protestants, he was claimed by both.

Many Philadelphians are of Irish descent. In 2015, the city had the third-highest Irish population in the U.S., according to Census Bureau data.

Philadelphia has one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country, beginning in 1771, five years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.