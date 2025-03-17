Philadelphia celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in a day of honoring ‘those dedicated to serving others’

The 2025 parade theme was, “St. Patrick, Bless Those Dedicated To Serving Others.”

Helen, Colleen and Patty Loughead (left to right) made sure to keep up their sisterly tradition by making the trip to the St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Philadelphia celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in a day of honoring ‘those dedicated to serving others’

The 2025 parade theme was, “St. Patrick, Bless Those Dedicated To Serving Others.”

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia welcomed thousands of paradegoers and worshippers Sunday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, continuing one of the city’s oldest traditions.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
St. Patrick's Day
People across multiple generations soaked in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day during the parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Each year, St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Patron Saint of Ireland — who experts say wasn’t even Irish. He was kidnapped as a teenager and taken to Ireland before escaping to other parts of Europe where he trained as a priest, ultimately returning to Ireland to help spread Christianity.

He was named a saint by the Catholic Church several centuries later and became the patron saint of Ireland. Even when religious unrest broke out between Irish Catholics and Protestants, he was claimed by both.

Many Philadelphians are of Irish descent. In 2015, the city had the third-highest Irish population in the U.S., according to Census Bureau data.

Philadelphia has one of the oldest and largest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country, beginning in 1771, five years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

This year’s parade theme was, “St. Patrick, Bless Those Dedicated To Serving Others.” Parade President Mary Beth Bonner Ryan also runs the St. Patrick’s Day Observance Association, continuing what has become a family tradition.

“My father was on the board for over 50 years, Philip ‘Knute’ Bonner, and I’m just following in his footsteps,” Bonner Ryan said. “He would put me on a float and he would have us Irish step dancing.”

St. Patrick's Day Parade President Mary Beth Bonner Ryan
St. Patrick's Day Parade President Mary Beth Bonner Ryan posed with some festive attendees as the celebrations got underway. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

The parade attracted thousands to John F. Kennedy Boulevard, wrapping down the Ben Franklin Parkway to watch generations of Philadelphia’s Irish communities step, march and perform through Center City.

Benbruno Nkapbela brought his two kids to the parade and said he was glad to celebrate the occasion with his family.

“Being a part of the community and getting my kids exposed to different holidays,” Nkapbela said. “It’s nice for them to be exposed. Hopefully, they’ll appreciate it when they’re older.”

Benbruno Nkapbela with his children
Benbruno Nkapbela brought his children with him to experience the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Colleen Loughead made the yearly trek to the parade with her sisters, Helen and Patty. She said the green dress code made it easy for Eagles fans to find something to wear.

“Right now, the city is a great place because the Eagles won the Super Bowl,” Loughead said. “Everybody’s happy, everybody gets along. If only they could all stay that way, it’d be a kinder world that we live in.”

John Pagano and his cousin, Colleen Loughead
John Pagano and his cousin, Colleen Loughead, met up while the Avalon String Band was marching in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
St. Patrick's Day parade
People across multiple generations soaked in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day during the parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Additional services will be held Monday through Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with morning masses starting at 7:30 a.m. each day.

CBS Philadelphia will rebroadcast the event Monday at 9 a.m. and again at 1 p.m. on its streaming platform.

  • Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
    Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
    Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
    Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade
    Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade marched, danced, and fiddled from JFK Boulevard down Ben Franklin Parkway on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • St. Patrick's Day
    People across multiple generations soaked in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day during the parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • St. Patrick's Day parade
    People across multiple generations soaked in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day during the parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • St. Patrick's Day parade
    People across multiple generations soaked in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day during the parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • St. Patrick's Day parade
    People across multiple generations soaked in the spirit of St. Patrick's Day during the parade on March 16, 2025. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Folks gathered at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
    Folks gathered at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church made sure to take photos to remember Sunday's mass kicking off holiday celebrations in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Folks gathered at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
    Folks gathered at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church made sure to take photos to remember Sunday's mass kicking off holiday celebrations in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Folks gathered at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
    Folks gathered at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church made sure to take photos to remember Sunday's mass kicking off holiday celebrations in Philadelphia. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate