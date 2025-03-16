From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mexican Indigenous community members from Philadelphia and surrounding areas gathered Saturday to celebrate the Mexica New Year, which marks the start of the Aztec calendar.

Fragrant smoke from burning copal, or tree resin, filled the warehouse in South Philadelphia. Participants twirled in traditional attire around an altar centered on the symbol for this year — Calli, a Nahuatl word that means house, and 13, which is a sacred number in Aztec and Mexica culture. Drummers kept the beat as children and adults formed a circle in the large room and danced facing the four cardinal directions to welcome in the new year.

Javier Santamaría said it’s the third year he, Ollin Pineda, artist César Viveros and others have collaborated to celebrate the Mexica New Year in Philadelphia. In that time, the celebration has grown.