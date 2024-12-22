From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A group of people huddle outside the doorway of Celia Jiménez’s South Philly home. Wrapped in scarves and jackets against the winter cold, they sing:

“En el nombre del cielo,

Os pido posada,

Pues no puede andar

Mi esposa amada”.

“In the name of heaven,

I ask you for lodging,

Because my beloved wife

Is not able to walk.”

People inside the house sing a response. The two groups trade verses until posada, or lodging, is granted. The “pilgrims” are ushered into the warm, garland-adorned home, where after more prayers and songs, steaming cups of ponche, a warm, spiced fruit drink served during the Christmas season, are passed around.

In Mexico, Guatemala and other parts of Latin America, Las Posadas are nightly celebrations in the nine days leading up to Christmas Day. Participants reenact the Gospel story of Mary and Joseph searching for lodging in Bethlehem before Jesus’ birth. They knock on door after door, asking for shelter, only to find refuge in a humble stable where Jesus is born.

Latino communities in Philadelphia have made the tradition their own, continuing to cultivate the cultural practice in both religious and secular spaces.

On a recent December evening, Celia Jímenez hosted the posada for members of her South Philadelphia Catholic church, Annunciation B.V.M. She has fond childhood memories of the tradition in her small town of San Mateo Ozoclo in Puebla, Mexico. It was a joyful time for community members to share food and drink, break open piñatas, indulge in sweets and sing Christmas carols while walking in a procession through the streets.

Jiménez has lived in Philadelphia for 15 years, but the posada she hosted at her South Philly home was the first she celebrated since arriving in the United States. She was “excited,” she said, to share the traditions with her children, and experience the “beautiful memories.”

“No nos hemos olvidado”, dijo ella. “Aunque estemos lejos, seguimos conservando eso y seguimos conservando con el mismo entusiasmo de allá. Tal vez no sea lo mismo pero tratamos, y es algo que también quisiéramos enseñarles a nuestros hijos que ojalá siguieran esta tradición, porque es muy bonito”.

“We haven’t forgotten,” she said. “Even though we’re far away we continue to preserve it and preserve it with the same enthusiasm from there. It might not be the same, but we try and it’s something that we also would like to teach to our children, who hopefully will continue this tradition because it’s really beautiful.”