Organizers are canceling the Obon festival in Philadelphia this year because of weather-related reasons — but festival goers can still participate in lantern ceremonies this Sunday and next Saturday.

Obon, rooted in Buddhism, is an annual 500-year old Japanese festival that honors ancestors and lineage.

In Japan, families visit cemeteries and offer food to their ancestors and honor their memories. They hang chochin (paper) lanterns outside their homes to guide their ancestors’ spirits home and celebrate with food, bonfires and traditional and ritualistic dancing.

In Philadelphia, the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia will practice the tradition with two floating lantern ceremonies by the pond at Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center in Fairmount Park.

On Sunday, August 11 and Saturday, August 17, the lantern floating ceremonies will provide attendees the opportunity to write the names of deceased loved ones on paper lanterns that are then placed to float in the pond. The two dates represent welcoming the spirits and then sending them off again.