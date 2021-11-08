40-year-long friendly football tradition lives on

This story originally appeared in 6abc.

It was a Sunday morning tradition for Ed Marrone.

“Back in the day in South Philly, I would get up at seven o’clock. Go to Stella Maris church at eight. Then at nine, we would play football at FDR Park in South Philly,” he said. “You just looked forward to it. It was camaraderie, relationships and then rivalries. It’s a South Philly thing.”

Marrone, like many of his friends, moved to South Jersey to start a family. Soon, the weekly tradition of roughing it on the football field began to fade. But even though they had less time for the sport, they still made an effort to meet and play every once in a while.

“That’s when I decided, I’m like, you know what, instead of everybody going over the bridge, let’s find a field here,” said Marrone. “And it worked.”