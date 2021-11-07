Teen drivers taught how to ‘survive’ a traffic stop — by the cops

Dylan Georges is carting three of his teenage buddies around Wilmington when they hear that unnerving blaring sound that no one behind the wheel – of any age – wants to experience: the police siren.

Inside his little white sedan it gets chaotic real fast and stays that way even as a female cop tries to talk with Georges about the stop sign he just ran. A male officer approaches the passenger side.

All four kids inside are yelling at first, and one kid announces he’s calling his mother. Georges remains calm in the driver’s seat, however.

“Guys, I got this,” he says, trying to assure them.

“If you got this, why are we in trouble?” one calls out.

The kids really aren’t in trouble, though. Actually they are high school sophomores who are still taking driver’s education classes.

It’s part of a unique program run by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware. They know that getting pulled over by police for the first time can be a harrowing experience for a teenager, and for cops as well.

So law enforcement officials and educators have collaborated on the Road Rights and Rules Initiative to ensure that traffic stops end safely for new drivers from Claymont to Selbyville.

Authorities don’t want to see them end up like Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man from Minnesota shot by a police officer earlier this year when he re-entered his car during a traffic stop. That officer, who faces a first-degree manslaughter charge, has said she thought she was using her Taser on Wright, not her gun.

In the simulated exercise held this week at William Penn High, Georges was sent off with a warning after he politely followed the officers’ commands, despite the disruption by his friends.

Georges, who will get his conditional license later this year, said the handful of simulations he took part in were illuminating.

“I learned the importance of keeping your passengers under control too,’’ Georges told WHYY News. “When your passengers are freaking out, it just makes the whole situation a thousand times worse.”