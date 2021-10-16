Police: Auto-pedestrian accident leaves 2 injured outside football stadium in Wilmington, Delaware
This story originally appeared on 6abc
At least two people have been taken to Christiana Hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in Wilmington, Delaware.
The accident happened Friday just before 6 p.m. outside Abessinio Stadium on Saint Rocco Way.
Police say a vehicle hit pedestrians. One of the victims was reportedly flown to the hospital.
Salesianum High School was hosting Middletown High School in a homecoming high school football game.
So far, there is no word yet on the conditions of those injured.