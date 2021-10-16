Police: Auto-pedestrian accident leaves 2 injured outside football stadium in Wilmington, Delaware

    By
  • 6abc
    • October 15, 2021
auto-pedestrian accident Abessinio Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

At least two people have been taken to Christiana Hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in Wilmington, Delaware.

The accident happened Friday just before 6 p.m. outside Abessinio Stadium on Saint Rocco Way.

Police say a vehicle hit pedestrians. One of the victims was reportedly flown to the hospital.

Salesianum High School was hosting Middletown High School in a homecoming high school football game.

So far, there is no word yet on the conditions of those injured.

