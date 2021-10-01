Roosevelt Boulevard crash takes down SEPTA wires, repairs to take hours
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Philadelphia police and emergency crews responded to a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Logan section of the city.
It occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes at 7th Street.
Police say the crash took down a pole with overheard wires belonging to SEPTA.
According to police, the repairs will take several hours.
All traffic is being diverted to the inner drive.