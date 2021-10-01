Donate

Roosevelt Boulevard crash takes down SEPTA wires, repairs to take hours

    October 1, 2021

Philadelphia police and emergency crews responded to a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Logan section of the city.

It occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday in the southbound outer lanes at 7th Street.

Police say the crash took down a pole with overheard wires belonging to SEPTA.

According to police, the repairs will take several hours.

All traffic is being diverted to the inner drive.

