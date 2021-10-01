Got a fake profile? It’s not just you. Cyber scammers have been busy during the pandemic

According to Federal Trade Commission data, the Philadelphia metro area was already seeing a steady rise in fraud reports of all types since 2017. Then, last year, the FTC saw fraud reports jump by more than 50% from 2019, the highest increase in three years, with more than 67,000 reports.

Imposter scams were the most reported scheme with roughly 7,000 of them reported in the region in 2020. Someone calls, texts, or emails claiming to be someone you know, saying they need money. “Money for a nonprofit, money because you’d been kidnaped, money for any particular reason,” said Molina.

Sometimes the scammers will skip the emails and create fake profiles of real people on platforms like Facebook or LinkedIn. They add people they know to make the pages look real and then ask them for money.

Fraudsters continue to get more sophisticated, targeting individuals, as well as nonprofits and large companies — even an oil pipeline.

For example, Philabundance fell victim to an elaborate cyberattack last year. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, cybercriminals gained access to sensitive information to control email filters. Then, they impersonated a contractor Philabundance worked with while blocking the actual company’s email. With a fake invoice, the imposter tricked the nonprofit, which provides food to those in need, into sending close to $1 million.

And cybercriminals left the King of Prussia-based Universal Health Services scrambling last September during a ransomware attack. In some cases, hospitals had to divert patients elsewhere as they were locked out of their own information systems. Returning to normal operations took about three weeks and racked up $67 million in pre-tax losses, according to trade publication HIPAA Journal.

The confusion brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic gave cybercriminals new entry points for scams. They sent out emails advertising personal protective equipment when it was in short supply, as well COVID-19 treatments, with links to websites loaded with malware ready to steal personal information — another possible explanation for my fake website, Molina said.

“The bad guys were also locked and home and more bored than ever with more time in their hands than ever before,” added Molina.

Why do scams keep increasing?

“People just don’t listen,” said Jason Thatcher, who holds the Milton F. Stauffer Professorship in the Department of Management Information Systems at the Fox School of Business of Temple University.

Thatcher says developers have created educational programs that teach people cues to look out for or send test phishing schemes to see who falls for them.

“We just haven’t figured out how to crack the nut of how to train people effectively in a way that they’ll internalize it and they believe in it … For whatever reason, there’s this 1 to 2% of the population that just doesn’t listen,” he explained.

And it’s not as though the scams are going anywhere. According to cybersecurity company Proofpoint, phishing attempts spiked again in late June as “delta variant” became a popular search item on Google.