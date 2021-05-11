Gas prices in the Delaware Valley may rise a couple of cents by the end of the week after the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. An Eastern European criminal gang launched a ransomware attack on the line Friday.

However, it’s not time to panic buy, according to AAA’s Jana Tidwell.

“We have foreign gasoline imports and other domestic pipelines that can certainly supplement the northeastern supply of gasoline,” said Tidwell. “So it is by no means a moment of panic.”

The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New York Harbor and supplies 45% of the fuel to East Coast refiners. The company says it expects to restore service by the end of the week. The pipeline carries about two million barrels of fuel a day, but only about one-quarter of that reaches the refineries in Northern New Jersey. The region is also served by ships carrying fuel imports from Europe.

