As Tacony mourns St. Leo’s after fire, parishioners hope to find buried time capsule

Dozens of neighbors gathered in a park and stared across the street as firefighters assessed the charred and gutted remains of Tacony’s St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. They were out early on Monday, grieving and whispering to each other under the roar of cranes and heavy machinery.

Among the mourners were Michelle Turner and Anne Sanderson, who graduated from the church’s grade school in 1986. They were there with a special mission: to retrieve a time capsule buried nearly 30 years ago in one of the building’s stone walls.

“They said we’d never be alive to pull it out,” Turner said. “Well, we’re here under unfortunate circumstances.”

In 1984, to celebrate the 100th year birthday of the Catholic Church and grade school, each class created a time capsule and buried it in a cornerstone wall of the building at the corner of Keystone Street and Unruh Avenue.

Neither woman remembers exactly what they put inside but they remember others putting pins, report cards, school flags and even marriage certificates. The church, they agreed, was “the heart of Tacony.”

The two recounted Sunday evening when the fire broke out. Neighbors came out of their houses and people came from all over.

“It’s just so sad,” Sanderson said. “People were reaching out from Florida and other states. Former teachers and old students came out.”