ATF determines St. Leo’s fire was arson, offers reward money for information

Days after a fire gutted St. Leo’s Roman Catholic Church in Northeast Philadelphia, federal authorities say the blaze was intentionally set. And they’re asking for the public’s help catching the person or persons responsible.

“They declared it definitively incendiary,” said Robert J. Cucinotta, a spokesperson with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on Thursday. “It’s a very active investigation.”

Cucinotta declined to say how the fire was started.

His agency is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering up to an additional $10,000 reward, bringing the total to $20,000.

Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS; email the agency at ATFTips@atf.gov; or contact officials through the ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.