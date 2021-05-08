New Philly fund offers residents a chance to send $15K to neighborhoods groups

Philadelphia’s newest COVID-19 recovery fund aims to provide an economic lifeline to neighborhood-based organizations. But in an unconventional twist, the grant program will offer neighborhood residents a say in where the money goes.

The Neighborhood Equitable Recovery Fund, launched Friday, aims to offer a community-driven grantmaking process where residents would be responsible for evaluating applicants, determining funding priorities, and making funding decisions. It’s a partnership between the city’s Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity and Bread & Roses Community Fund.

The idea is to have communities decide and implement their own solutions.

“We believe it is the people doing the work and impacted by injustice who know best where the money needs to go,” said Casey Cook, executive director of Bread & Roses Community Fund.