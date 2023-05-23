Shutoffs for Philadelphia residents behind on their water bills start again on May 31, but new rules protect large categories of Philadelphians.

As this year’s extended winter shutoff moratorium lifts, households with children, seniors, and people with disabilities are protected from disconnection.

“We doubled down this year and doubled the amount of people who were categorically protected because we understand how important it is for our customers to have access to water,” said Susan Crosby, deputy revenue commissioner at the Philadelphia Water Department.

Starting May 31, people who have owed more than $1,000 to the Water Department over at least two billing cycles could see their water service terminated. Most customers facing disconnection have already received notices that indicate the exact date their shutoff could occur.

The Water Department has sent out around 5,000 shutoff notices in the last few weeks, Crosby said, more than one thousand of which have prevented shutoffs by entering into a payment plan, enrolling in an assistance program, or identifying with a protected category. Far fewer people are facing shutoffs than in years past, Crosby said, thanks to federal grants earlier in the pandemic and shifts in the Department’s policies around disconnections.

Normally, the moratorium on non-payment-based shutoffs for residential customers is from December 1 to April 1. This year, the Water Department extended the pause in order to ramp up outreach around its assistance programs, identify eligible customers through cross-checking enrollment in other programs such as Medicaid, and roll out the extended protections, Crosby said.

“No one who can’t afford to pay their water bill should have their water service disconnected,” Crosby said.