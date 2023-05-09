Philly water rate hike plans draw scrutiny from City Council

The Philadelphia Water Department presented its need for a major rate hike to pay for expenses. City Council members listened to their plea Monday morning with a dry eye.

Water Commissioner Randy Hayman told Council’s Committee on Transportation and Public Utilities that rate hikes are necessary to cover rising costs.

“For instance, the cost per ton for chemicals used in water treatment has risen in fiscal year 2023, as much as 142% above fiscal year 2022 levels,” Hayman said. “Chemical costs are beyond our control.”

“Additional revenues are needed to ensure that clean water is delivered as safely and reliably as possible, and that wastewater treatment and stormwater management services meet our community’s needs.”

Under the proposed rate hike, the average customer would receive an 11% increase beginning in July of this year, and 8% next year. That would increase the average bill from just over $69 a month to about $84 a month over the next three years.”