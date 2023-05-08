‘A responsibility on our municipality to correct that’

Philadelphia should not be in a situation where the people “who can afford to buy water the least are paying for water the most,” said Shabazz, of the Overbrook Environmental Education Center.

“There should be a responsibility on our municipality to correct that condition,” Shabazz said, by improving the water quality messaging for citizens or increasing community engagement. “It should be the burden of the utility to make certain that people feel comfortable.”

The Philadelphia Water Department has been trying to build trust in the city’s tap water for years. In 2019, the department launched a public engagement campaign called Drink Philly Tap to convince residents that the tap water is safer, cheaper, and more environmentally friendly than bottled water. It involved a pop-up water bar to let residents taste the tap water for themselves, a pledge to drink the tap water which garnered over 10,000 signatures, and trained ambassadors to spread the word about the benefits of tap water to their own communities.

“I think that’s an amazing example,” said González, the researcher at UCLA. “The delivery of the messaging has to be trusted messengers. It has to be people that the community trusts.”

But results have not lasted. According to the Water Department’s own surveys, levels of bottled water consumption dipped the year after the Drink Philly Tap program’s launch from 41% to 36%, but have since rebounded to 42% the last two years.

Currently, the Water Department’s trust-building efforts include more Philly Water Bar events planned for this spring and summer, commissioning local artists to make work encouraging residents to “drink more tap” water, providing lessons for teachers through a partnership with Drexel’s Academy of Natural Sciences, and targeted digital outreach around water quality reports in ZIP codes with the lowest trust in tap water, through tools like Nextdoor and email bulletins, said spokesperson Brian Rademaekers in an emailed response to questions.

Charles Ellison, managing editor of ecoWURD and a 2023 Emerson Collective fellow, thinks the city needs to go further. He found the city’s communication during the contamination scare this spring too casual and robotic — and thinks the incident “will make those trust levels worse.”

“You’ve got to do more than just press conferences,” he said.

The city should still be talking about the contamination scare, Ellison said, engaging directly with residents through neighborhood forums and partnerships with community leaders and independent experts. In order to build trust in the tap water in general, Ellison said, the city should engage with young people and give residents real decision-making power over improvements to the water infrastructure.

Once trust is lost, it’s hard to gain back, said Teodoro, of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“It’s almost a one-way street,” he said. “Once people abandon tap water in favor of the commercial alternative, it’s hard to get them to go back. We have survey data that suggests if people have ever experienced a serious problem with their tap water, they just drink bottled water the rest of their lives.”

Teodoro thinks potentially “thousands of people” in Philadelphia switched to drinking bottled water during the contamination scare.

“A lot of those folks will never go back,” he said.

In contrast, González thinks the city’s mobile alerts following the chemical spill may have built trust.

“When there isn’t a lot of communication, that actually causes that mistrust, because then you don’t know that your water provider … is being truthful,” she said. “In this case, it’s going to be really interesting to see what happens, because here you have an agency who’s actually being very upfront about what’s happening.”

It may be more than a year until the impact of the contamination scare on trust in the city’s tap water is clear. The Water Department is currently processing results from its 2023 survey, which closed March 21, Rademaekers said — three days before the spill occurred.

More than a month later, William Huarcaya, a home renovation contractor who lives in North Philly, had not heard that the chemical spill never entered the city’s water supply, until speaking with WHYY News in the parking lot of a Save a Lot grocery store where he bought several cases of water to provide to his coworkers. Huarcaya drinks both tap and bottled water himself.

“I’m guessing my grandma didn’t hear about it, my cousin didn’t hear about it,” he said. “I’m guessing not as many people know [the water was never contaminated]. So probably, more people will stay on the bottled water.”

The incident did not phase Phillip Walker, who already drank bottled water.

“When the alert came across, it didn’t bother me, because I knew I wasn’t messing with it, no way.”

Erdely, the student, said last month’s chemical spill “100%” reinforced his concerns about the tap water.

“Even when they said it was cleared, it’s like, really? I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t trust it at all.”

You can access the Philadelphia Water Department’s latest drinking water quality report online in English and Spanish (you can also request this report be translated into eight other languages). If you’re concerned the pipes in your home may be made of lead, the Water Department will test your water for free. The city also offers zero-interest loans to help residents replace lead service lines.