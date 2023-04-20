Sam Baxter: The complex legacy of the man behind the water treatment plant

At the center of the water contamination scare that sparked panic buying of bottled water late last month was a mundane-looking brick and concrete building in Northeast Philadelphia called the Samuel S. Baxter Water Treatment Plant.

The plant filters water from the Delaware River, to send to the taps of more than half the residents of Philadelphia.

The facility is named after Sam Baxter, the city’s first and longest-serving water commissioner, from 1952 to 1972. He’s known for undertaking massive infrastructure investments, “professionalizing” the department, and finding himself out of a job when Frank Rizzo became mayor.

Here are six things to know about the man behind the treatment plant.

He grew up in Fishtown

Sam Baxter was born in 1905. He grew up in Fishtown, where he was a Boy Scout and played football and basketball, according to a 1981 oral history interview conducted by the American Public Works Association and Public Works Historical Society, provided to PlanPhilly by the Water Department.

Baxter went to Northeast High School, where a math teacher sparked his interest in engineering, according to a 1975 oral history interview. He graduated before he turned 16.

His father was a railroad clerk, and the amount of money the family had was “not great,” Baxter said. He did not attend college after graduating high school, but worked for a sporting goods manufacturer, then started studying municipal engineering in the evenings at Drexel University.

“Baxter was one of the last of a breed in the engineering field that rose to high position without having earned a college degree,” wrote Michael Robinson of the Public Works Historical Society in 1982.

Later in his career, Baxter would end up serving as president of the American Public Works Association, the American Water Works Association, and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

He helped build a ‘secret city’ connected to the atomic bomb

Baxter got his first job with the city of Philadelphia in 1923, in what was then the Bureau of Surveys in the Department of Public Works.

In the late 1930s, Baxter was put in charge of all Works Progress Administration projects in Philly.

“In order to take care of the people in the clothing factories, we even made doll dresses,” he told the Public Works Historical Society interviewer in 1981. “We built miscellaneous things like highway ramps.”

By 1940, he was Philly’s Assistant Director of Public Works.

Baxter served in the Army Reserve, and in the early 1940s during World War II helped build what would later become the Northeast Philadelphia Airport. He then worked for the Army Corps of Engineers on the Manhattan Project.

He helped erect Oak Ridge, Tennessee — a secret town of 75,000 people where workers helped develop the atomic bomb that was dropped on Hiroshima.

“We built it on a virgin hillside in Tennessee in a very short time under terrific pressure,” Baxter told the interviewer. “Not only did I have the direct responsibility for supervising the design and construction but also the management of the town — bringing in the department store, the beauty shops, the churches, every other thing. Nobody has ever had an experience like that, except those who worked along with me.”

Although Oak Ridge was built from scratch, segregation was part of its design, placing Black residents in rudimentary plywood structures that lacked internal plumbing.

He kept a lot of raw sewage out of Philly’s rivers

Baxter became water commissioner in 1952, when a new city charter created the job.

At the time, Philly dumped most of its sewage into the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers completely untreated, said Philadelphia Water Department historical consultant Adam Levine. Drinking water, drawn from those same rivers, was treated, but the pollution created “dead zones” in the rivers.

“We were dumping so much waste that we just overwhelmed the capacity of the rivers and streams to deal with it,” Levine said. “It basically smelled like rotten eggs at certain times in the summer.”

Sewage can still enter Philly’s waterways untreated during flood events, due to the city’s system of combined sewer overflows. In the past, this issue was so severe that it caused there to be very little oxygen in the water.

“Not enough for the fish to survive,” said former Water Commissioner Kumar Kishinchand in an interview with PlanPhilly.