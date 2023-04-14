Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution Thursday authorizing hearings to investigate the city’s emergency management practices and “overall preparedness” when facing drinking water threats.

The move comes after a chemical spill upstream of the city’s primary drinking water intake in the Delaware River threatened to contaminate much of Philly’s drinking water.

“The City’s response to the toxic chemical spill raises concerns over trust among residents in the City’s drinking water supply,” the resolution sponsored by Councilmember Anthony Phillips reads.

City officials, including Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole, have defended the city’s communications during the threat as erring on the side of transparency.

But the city’s emergency alerts caused panic buying of bottled water and were not translated into languages other than English and Spanish during the first days of the threat.