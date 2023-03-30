During a chemical spill, Philly was unable to switch water sources. Here’s why

Amid the chaos that unfolded in Philadelphia this past week — with thousands of gallons of chemicals spilled into a tributary of the Delaware River, supermarket shelves cleared of bottled water, and round-the-clock water sampling — Philadelphia Water Department officials knew one thing: They’d be unable to switch to a clean water source to serve much of the city if a key water treatment plant became contaminated.

Friday’s chemical spill in Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the latest in a series of disasters — including the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio — that underscore the need for infrastructure investments, said Kelly Good, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Villanova University.

“It’s bringing to the forefront of our minds that there are vulnerabilities,” Good said. “Drinking water and other infrastructure in the U.S. … needs a lot of investment.”

Late Friday, an estimated 8,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution leaked from the Trinseo Altuglas chemical facility in Bucks County into the Delaware River. Just 13 miles downstream lies an intake pipe that draws water for Philadelphia’s largest drinking water treatment plant.

Philadelphia city officials said they closed the intake valves at the Baxter Water Treatment facility after learning of the spill, but were forced to open them again early Sunday to maintain minimum water levels, avoid equipment damage, and supply water for firefighting.

Hours later, the city recommended residents drink bottled water, which caused supply shortages at supermarkets. Residents received periodic alerts over the next few days, extending the timeframe in which officials were confident tap water would remain safe to drink.

Officials said Monday they had a plan if contamination occurred, but did not release it publicly.

Tuesday evening, city officials gave the all-clear; hydraulic modeling indicated that by the time the city would need to reopen the Baxter intake, the threat would have passed.

Philadelphia was not the only water treatment facility at risk. The Aqua plant in Bristol, New Jersey American’s plant in Delran, and Burlington, New Jersey’s water treatment plant all had intakes near the spill that could have drawn in contaminated water, according to the EPA.

Why Philly could not pivot to a different water source

Philadelphia’s placement between two rivers gives it options for where it sources drinking water, said Gerald Kauffman, who heads the University of Delaware’s Water Resources Center. The city has one intake on the Delaware River, which feeds the Baxter Water Treatment Plant in Northeast Philly, and two on the Schuylkill River, which feed the Belmont Treatment Plant in Wynnefield, and the Queen Lane Treatment Plant in East Falls. Only the Baxter plant along the Delaware River in Frankford would have been affected by Friday’s spill.

“The city was, I think, very smart in terms of engineering,” Kauffman said. “They have flexibility.”

But Philadelphia cannot fully utilize this flexibility. City officials said during a briefing Monday that the city lacks the ability to serve all customers with water drawn from the Schuylkill River.

“As of today, the 100% level of redundancy where we can switch from one treatment facility to the next is not something in our system, which is why we have to take the types of precautions at times like these,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director of the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability.