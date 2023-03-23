Some Philadelphia water customers already struggle to pay their bills, residents told the city’s Water Rate Board in a virtual hearing Wednesday. But the city’s water department wants to raise them further, with a proposed rate increase of over 21% for many residential customers by the fall of 2024.

“Where does it end?” asked Lola Muhammad, a resident of Philly’s Mount Airy neighborhood. “People’s salaries and wages are not going up, and it’s not matching what the rate hike is asking.”

The rate increase would go into effect over two years, with an increase of close to 12% starting Sept. 1, 2023, and an additional increase of around 8% starting Sept. 1, 2024, for the typical residential customer. The average residential customer’s monthly water bill — now around $69 — would ultimately rise to $84 under the proposal.

The rate increase would produce more than $80 million in revenue the first year and an additional $63 million the second year for the city-owned utility.

The water department says the increase is necessary to pay for increasing costs of labor, supplies, maintenance, improvements, and debt service, due in part to inflation. Without the rate increase, the utility says it would not be able to upgrade its water and wastewater treatment plants and replace aging water mains. Officials emphasize the utility does not make a profit.

“Additional revenues are needed to ensure that clean water is delivered as safely and reliably as possible, and that wastewater treatment and stormwater management services meet your needs,” Philadelphia Water Department deputy commissioner for communications and outreach Glen Abrams said during Wednesday’s hearing.

Philadelphia residents testified in the first of four public hearings that the proposed rate increases would burden already cash-strapped families. For a few minutes, the hearing was disrupted by Zoom participants who shared lewd and profane content.