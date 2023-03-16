Philadelphians struggling to pay their utility bills can learn how to lower them at a resource fair in South Philly Friday.

The event, called “LIHEAPalooza,” will include free food, activities for kids, a chance to win an air conditioner or TV, and help applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which provides cash grants to help qualifying families pay their heating bills.

“Philadelphia is one of the most energy-burdened cities in the United States,” said Nidhi Krishen, the city’s deputy director for climate solutions. “We invite all residents to come and take advantage of this service.”

In Philadelphia, people earning below the federal poverty level spend on average close to a quarter of their income on energy, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This makes it hard to afford other essentials, like food, health care, or housing.

“When you have high energy burdens that are placing a lot of financial pressure on you generally, it can increase risks of homelessness and eviction and displacement, because those bills are just kind of adding up,” Krishen said.