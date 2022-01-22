That figure came into public circulation back in 2018 when then-Water Commissioner Debra McCarty defended a requested rate increase by saying the department was upping its five-year main replacement goal to 40 miles annually. PWD officials cited the same goal in a 2017 Infrastructure Week blog post, vowing to ramp up investments in order to meet it within six years, “putting Philadelphia on track to have a water main replacement rate that’s nearly 30 percent higher than the national average.”

But that hasn’t happened yet — a fact that likely wouldn’t surprise many in Philadelphia. In just the three cold days between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19, a total of 111 leaks were reported to PWD Rademaekers said, a mix of city-owned water mains and private service lines.

The city’s system includes larger transmission mains, at least 16 inches in diameter, that carry water between pumping stations and reservoirs, as well as smaller distribution mains that flow under residential streets and connect to pipes, owned by property owners, that carry water into homes.

Water main breaks can be anywhere from inconvenient to disastrous, causing customers to lose water service and flooding streets. Last year, 11 people in Nicetown were rescued from roofs of cars and buildings after a 48-inch main broke. Main breaks can also lead to contamination of drinking water supplies when water pressure drops and dirty water leaks in, and have been associated with an increased risk of hospital visits for gastrointestinal illnesses. (It’s a good idea to run your bathtub or hose for 30 minutes if there’s been a water main break on your street.)

Winter is PWD’s busiest season for emergency main repairs, as freezing soil puts pressure on pipes and cold water makes them more brittle.

An aging system doesn’t help. The average age of the city’s water distribution system is just over 73 years. Water Department officials expect to get about 100 to 120 years out of a water main, Rademaekers said, and 821 miles of the city’s mains are older than 100 years.

Many of the pipes installed before the 1960s are also made of cast iron, which is more likely to break than the mix of steel and iron used now, Rademaekers said. Each year the city focuses on replacing the mains most at risk of breaking, using a rating system that considers factors including the age and material of mains.

Rademaekers said there is no single reason the city is failing to meet its annual main replacement goal, but constraints include the availability of materials, the time it takes to physically replace mains, and financing for projects. Emergency maintenance — like repairs to busted mains — can also get in the way.

“Every year is different,” he said. “There’s different challenges that come up.”