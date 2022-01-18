Water main break causes flooding in Kensington

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Officials in Philadelphia are investigating a water main break Tuesday morning that has caused flooding in the city’s Kensington section.

Emergency crews were called for the main break around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of F and Clearfield streets.

Officials say there is no word on the size of the break at this time.

The Philadelphia Water Department issued the following statement:

“The Philadelphia Water Department dispatched an emergency crew to investigate a possible main break in the area of Clearfield Street and Kensington Avenue around 10:30 a.m. and will work to address any issues identified as quickly as possible.

The Department is currently responding to a large number of reported breaks or leaks in the street across the city and as asks for patience as crews respond.

Customers can report water emergencies 24-hours a day by calling (215) 685-6300.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.