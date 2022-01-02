This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Most communities across Pennsylvania will likely face higher flood risks by the end of the century due to climate change, according to research from Penn State.

The state’s latest Climate Impacts Assessment expects Pennsylvania to face more extreme rainfall and flooding by 2050 because of climate change.

But a building or area’s flood risk–and the need for insurance–is determined by looking at past events.

The Penn State paper published in the Journal of Hydrometeorology combines historical flood information with climate models to estimate future risk.

The team found that most cities and boroughs in the state are projected to face higher flood risks by the year 2099. It found the chance of severe flooding is relatively higher in smaller cities and boroughs compared to the state’s largest cities.