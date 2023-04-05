Climate change could threaten Philly’s drinking water

A chemical spill along the Delaware River late last month came close to infiltrating Philadelphia’s main drinking water intake. But industrial contamination is not the only threat to the city’s drinking water. Another risk increasingly looms: climate change.

In the decades to come, rising seas combined with a record drought in the Delaware River watershed could make the part of the river where Philly draws more than half of its water too salty to drink.

“It’s a huge threat,” said Allison Lassiter, a professor of city and regional planning at the University of Pennsylvania who studies urban water management. “It’s absolutely a problem.”

The incident in Philly was the latest to highlight the vulnerability of drinking water infrastructure in the U.S. Recent crises in other cities — like Jackson, Mississippi — have shown how climate change-driven threats, like floods, can also imperil drinking water supplies.

Agencies including the Philadelphia Water Department and the Delaware River Basin Commission are rushing to model the impacts of climate change on the Delaware River so interventions can be put in place before they’re needed.

A potential problem as early as 2050

Philly’s Baxter treatment plant draws water from a tidal part of the Delaware River known as the estuary, where freshwater flowing down the river mixes with salty water from the sea. The estuary is a salinity gradient, with water becoming saltier as you move further south.

At a certain point in this gradient, the concentration of chloride in the water crosses over a guideline set by the EPA for how salty drinking water should be. This area of the river is known as the salt line, and it can move based on factors such as how much rain falls upstream.

“You have this constant flux of salt,” said Amy Shallcross, manager of water resource operations at the Delaware River Basin Commission.

Right now, the salt line “hangs out” around the Delaware Memorial Bridge, Shallcross said. That’s roughly 40 miles downstream of Philly’s Baxter intake.

But the salt line is expected to travel upstream as sea levels rise due to human-caused climate change.

In fact, the Delaware River Basin Commission’s models indicate that at roughly 1.6 feet of sea level rise above 2000 levels, the salt line could threaten Philadelphia’s Baxter intake and New Jersey American’s intake at Delran during a historic drought, Shallcross said.

“That’s when it starts to indicate that there might be problems,” Shallcross said. “It might be an issue that needs to be dealt with.”

The region is expected to reach 1.6 feet of sea level rise by 2060 based on the current rate of rise, according to NOAA. But the river could exceed that level by 2050 under “continued high rates of emissions and warming,” said NOAA oceanographer William Sweet in an emailed statement.

Models showing how the Delaware River salt line is responding to climate change are still evolving, Shallcross said. Complicating factors include how warming impacts the flow of water downstream.

“Things are changing now,” said Carol Collier, former director of the Delaware River Basin Commission and advisor to the Delaware River Watershed Initiative at Drexel University’s Academy of Natural Sciences. “We not only have potential for sea level rise that will push the salt further up the river, but we also have potential for both more intense storms … and also droughts.”