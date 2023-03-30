Philly officials say the water is safe. How do we know that?

On Tuesday evening, the City of Philadelphia gave its residents the all clear to drink their tap water, after more than an estimated 8,000 gallons of a water-based latex finishing solution spilled from the Trinseo Altuglas plant in Bristol, Pa. into the Delaware River late Friday night.

Much of the chemical mixture settled in a containment pond, but rainfall contributed to the milky white liquid spilling into the stormwater system, and eventually the Delaware River. By early Sunday evening, the discharge had halted. Clean up continues at the site, but any danger to drinking water systems has passed.

WHYY spoke to a number of experts to find out how these spills are handled, how the water is tested, and why it’s safe to drink.

What chemicals were spilled into the Delaware River?

The chemicals included:

butyl acrylate: a clear, flammable liquid used in the manufacture of resins, sealants and paint formulations. It’s one of the chemicals that was released during the East Palestine, Ohio. train derailment.

ethyl acrylate: a colorless liquid used in the production of acrylic resins, water-based latex paints, plastics, and rubber.

methyl methacrylate: a colorless flammable liquid used to make plastics, resins, paints, and coatings.

There are no enforceable limits for these chemicals in drinking water.

How was contamination prevented in Philadelphia?

The Baxter water treatment plant is the only one of the city’s three plants connected to water from the Delaware River. The Philadelphia Water Department shut intakes to the Baxter water treatment plant as a precaution. The plant had stored enough clean water prior to the spill that it could send to residents’ taps.

How was the water monitored?

More than a hundred samples of water have been taken in 12 locations in the river, outside the plant, and in the raw water storage basin.

Scientists used gas chromatography and mass spectrometry to test for the chemicals. This is an analytical technique that allows scientists to separate components of a complex mixture — such as the various components in water — and analyze them to get information about the structure of those components, and how much of it is present.

The standard technique has been around for about 50 years, and is commonly used for trace analysis of environmental water samples.

Environmental analytical chemist Chuck Powley of PFAS Solutions in Delaware said the technology is very reliable, and that the three chemicals of concern are compatible with this technique.

“These are very common chemicals. They’ve been around for quite a while, and there are standard EPA methods for analyzing them in water,” he said.