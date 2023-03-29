Philadelphia officials take heat for communications over water contamination

City officials said on Monday during a press conference that they were testing water in the river and the raw water basin around the clock. Philadelphia Water Department Commissioner Randy Hayman said it takes time to get test results, and do the necessary modeling to determine if the contaminants had polluted the drinking water supplies. Three chemicals of concern have not been detected, and at least 60,000 gallons of contaminated water has been collected from the Delaware River.

But the city’s communication skills continued to be lambasted.

“[The messaging] really is at moments in time creating a level of not just confusion, but panic for people,” said the Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s Maya Van Rossum. “You have to provide full, credible information about what is going on, so people can understand it and assess it for themselves.”

City officials on Monday responded to the criticism during a press conference.

“Everything we have done to communicate with the public has been done in the interest of transparency, and out of an abundance of care and caution to make sure our people are safe,” said Mike Carroll, deputy managing director of the City’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability.

“We may be overcommunicating with people, and as a result perhaps we’re elevating folks’ anxieties — it’s a difficult thing to balance,” he said. “We’re hoping we’re able to build trust with the community so they understand we’re giving them the best information we have.”

On Tuesday, the city promised to conduct after-action reviews of its public communications.

Dr. Arthur Frank, a public health professor at Drexel University, said the city jumped the gun when they informed residents to drink bottled water. He said because the chemicals are likely to dilute in the water, the health risks would be miniscule.

“I’m a public health professional, and I was confused when they said, ‘Go get bottled water,’ and then hours later said, ‘No, no, there’s no real urgency to go do that,’” Frank said.

“You’d like to think that they might have taken a little more time ahead of time, thought this through, looked at your options, and then put out an announcement — rather than putting one out and then changing it.”

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Tuesday that even if the risk was small, the city didn’t want to take any chances.

“Knowing it’s very low risk, but knowing that we can’t say it’s zero risk — that felt important to share,” she said.

The situation can be likened to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sarah Bass, associate professor of social and behavioral sciences at Temple University’s College of Public Health.

“In some ways it’s kind of like deja vu to mask messaging for COVID — just kind of back and forth — and it’s clear that they didn’t think about it before they put out the directive,” said Bass, who is also the director of Temple’s Risk Communication Laboratory.

She said confusing messaging can cause mistrust, and lead people to sources of misinformation.

“At some point, the public just turns it off, because they feel like whoever’s providing the information doesn’t know what they’re talking about,” Bass said. “You start to go to other sources who are going to say things that are in line with how you think but may not actually be correct.”