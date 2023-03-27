Bottled water became a hot commodity this weekend as the city of Philadelphia warned residents about possible contamination of drinking water in about half the city following a chemical spill in Bucks County.

Initially, the city told residents to drink bottled water, before changing their guidance later in the day Sunday to say residents could store up tap water, which would be safe to drink through 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Deputy Managing Director Mike Carroll said the city issued a warning on Sunday, not a mandatory call for people to buy bottled water, in an abundance of caution to warn people of the situation at hand.

“We made the decision that we wanted to get information in front of people that was as conservative, as practical, out of an abundance of caution, so that we did not either run out of water in the treatment facility or we had essentially zero risk that anyone was ingesting any water that had any contamination,” Carroll said.