Delaware River ‘dead zones’ have improved, but more work remains

Even though there’s no expectation for people to eat fish caught in the urban section of the river, Kirchman said, low levels of oxygen can still have a devastating effect on fish and other species that need to pass through that part of the Delaware.

It’s especially harmful for American shad and Atlantic sturgeon.

“These two fish spend the adult part of their life cycle in the ocean, but they have to migrate upstream and spawn in freshwater,” he said. “They’re not going to be able to do that if the oxygen level is too low right around Philadelphia and downstream from there.”

Low oxygen levels also affect young sturgeon trying to make it back to the ocean to start their adulthood. Several varieties of sturgeon that live in waters along the mid-Atlantic are protected on the endangered species list.

Though government efforts to reduce pollution being dumped into the Delaware River has helped, there is still a problem, Kirchman said.

“We have … a billion dollars spent on these treatment plants up and down the river, why hasn’t that solved the problem?” Kirchman asked rhetorically.

The answer is complicated. Though treatment plants have done a good job of reducing organic carbon pollution from human waste getting into the river, that carbon also carries lots of nitrogen and ammonia.

“The treatment plants are built to the specifications set by law that they have to remove the organic carbon, but there’s no regulations on how much ammonium. And that’s a problem because there are bacteria, specialized bacteria that just love ammonia. They use it as a food source. It’s their Big Mac,” he said.