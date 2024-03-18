From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Bob Hurka has lived in the gated community of Brandywine Falls in Wilmington, Del., for three years.

He only has to look through the floor-to-ceiling windows of his living room to enjoy peaceful views of Brandywine Creek. Hurka enjoys watching birds as they land on rocks adorning the glistening waterway.

“It feels like you’re in the Nature Channel 24 hours a day,” he said.

But the best feature of the river, Hurka said, is the rustling waterfall, created by a dam built in the 19th century. On the opposite side of the 3,500-square-foot condominiums, people often picnic by the waterfall after a trek through Alapocas Run State Park, he said.

“It’s very peaceful. The sound is very pleasing,” Hurka said. “It’s a tremendous feature of this area, and there are a lot of people who hike up there to enjoy it.”

But he and other Brandywine Falls residents say they’re worried about the future of the waterfall. For several years, environmental advocates and agencies have proposed removing some dams along the Brandywine for a number of reasons.

Some of the dams are falling apart, posing a public safety hazard if they were ever to burst during a major flooding event. Dams built before the latter part of the 20th century may also be prone to raising water levels even higher during storms, some scientists say.

The structures also prevent migratory fish, such as American shad, from moving freely along the river to reproduce.

Brandywine River Restoration Trust, an environmental advocacy group, has led the charge to restore fish passage along the Brandywine. Those efforts could include installing rock ramps that simulate natural rapids to help fish pass, or removing dams entirely.

Two damaged dams along the Brandywine have recently been approved for removal.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is studying the dam behind Brandywine Falls to determine whether it’s a good candidate for removal.

Though the agency hasn’t made a decision, residents are concerned they could lose their waterfall —- and a piece of 19th-century history. The dam was a major part of industrial development along the Brandywine, providing energy for textile manufacturing.

Resident and homeowner’s association treasurer Frank Ursomato said his community should have greater say about what happens to the dam, which is owned by the city and state.

“We think there’s an obligation to engage the entire community — which doesn’t mean just people living on the river, or people who [have been] flooded. It’s everybody who has an opportunity to use the creek and the parks,” said Ursomato.

But Jim Shanahan, executive director of Brandywine River Restoration Trust, argues the benefits of dam removal often outweigh the losses.

“It is for the greater good,” said Shanahan. “These benefits that accrue, such as habitat restoration, or saving a particular species, improving public safety and reducing flooding … far outweigh the interest of a select group of people to view or listen to a man-made element that is over a couple of hundred years old.”

Restoring river flow

Brandywine Creek — also called the Brandywine River — is the largest source of drinking water in Delaware. Since the Clean Water Act was enacted in 1972, there have been a number of efforts to clean up legacy contaminants, such as PCBs and chlorinated pesticides, in an effort to make the waterway more fishable and drinkable.

Researchers say fish such as American shad are returning to the Brandywine. However, populations of the nation’s so-called “founding fish” are still close to record lows in eastern North America because of a history of overfishing, poor water quality and limited spawning habitats.

American shad live in the ocean for much of their life, but return to the freshwater rivers of their birth every four to five years to spawn. However, dams prevent the fish from migrating and reproducing.