Atlantic City is one of the most flood-vulnerable coastal cities in the U.S., according to a new study in Nature that aims to more accurately predict flooding impacts.

The study uses satellite data to measure whether land across 32 U.S. coastline cities is sinking or rising and combines it with sea-level projections.

The researchers say it’s important to evaluate the sinking of coastal land areas, because it can exacerbate the impacts of sea-level rise and flooding. It’s a factor “often underrepresented in coastal-management policies and long-term urban planning,” according to the researchers.

Ignoring data about sinking land can lead to inaccurate flooding exposure projections, the researchers say.