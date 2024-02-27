Growing environmental concerns

Judy Popivchak has operated her small farm, which adjoins Haycock, for more than 50 years. She said she has fond memories of the camp, which often invited her and other community members to banquets and other functions.

“It was more friendly, and it was more down-to-earth, and it was more like campfires and overnight stays in little cabins,” Popivchak said.

But the farmer said she believes Haycock’s priorities have changed. Popivchak said camp officials offered to pay her thousands of dollars in exchange for her land after she dies, but she refused.

She and other residents say they’re concerned about the impact development could have on traffic, and local wildlife. The federally threatened bog turtle, and the endangered long-eared bat, have been reported in the general area.

There are several waterways surrounding the camp, including Haycock Creek. The creek, which is part of the Delaware River watershed, connects to Lake Nockamixon. The largest lake in the county is home to boating and fishing.

Residents who oppose the development plan are concerned how these waterways might be impacted by runoff from construction, or leakage from the camp’s expanded sewage treatment system. Popivchak said there have been issues with the current treatment system.

“It seems like certain times I smell [the camp’s sewage]. And of course, it is not a pleasant smell. And I mean, like, what can I do about it? I have to smell it,” Popivchak said. “And it doesn’t seem right that they should increase size, and then the odor will be increased.”

Stiansen said the smell was due to a failure with the system, and has since been fixed. He said Haycock will follow environmental laws and stormwater and sewage requirements, and plans to buffer any potential impacts.

“We know we’re going to have to go through land development on each of these projects,” he said. “It’s not getting around any studies — whether it’s traffic impact, water impact, any endangered species studies, all that stuff. We know we’re gonna have to do all that.”

Though a recent Supreme Court ruling reduced federal protections for wetlands, Pennsylvania state law offers larger protections to such bodies of water. Projects that could impact wetlands and waterways must comply with the Pennsylvania Clean Streams law.

Andy Cole, a professor of landscape architecture at Penn State University, said runoff from development can impact wetlands and habitats.

“Most of the obvious risks come from the construction phase. The less obvious risks are if the septic system doesn’t work, or if there’s runoff from roads or parking lots that you don’t necessarily see but can get into the groundwater and get into the wetlands,” he said.

However, he adds that these impacts can be mitigated if planned carefully.

“A well thought out, well-planned, considerate design can allow us to both develop and maintain the natural resources around us —- if it’s well thought out, and considered, and monitored to make sure that impacts haven’t occurred,” Cole said.

Attorneys representing Haycock and community members are expected to give their closing remarks during a township hearing Tuesday evening. Sessions said if the Township allows the camp to expand it would be “sad for the environment and for the people here.”

“But at the same time, I feel good that we’re doing everything that we possibly can to make a difference,” she said.