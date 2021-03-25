Will Springfield Township have a quarry, or not? More than six months and nearly a dozen hearings into the approval process for a conditional-use application, a final decision by the Board of Supervisors in the Upper Bucks County municipality remains unclear.

Residents remain steadfast in their claim that the quarry’s non-coal surface mining activities will harm them, their health, and the surrounding forest and wetlands. Developer H&K Group continues to push its quarry proposal. It’s now up to township leaders to decide. But part of the process has involved a pandemic-induced shift to Zoom, prompting technical difficulties, complaints of unfairness, and most recently, concerns about undue attorney influence on witness testimony.

“We have serious concerns that Mr. Drumbore may have been guided in his cross-examination testimony by counsel after being put under oath,” Clean Air Council attorney Kathryn Urbanowicz said at the beginning of the March 16 hearing, referring to H&K project engineer Scott Drumbore. She cited sound from the recorded hearing a week prior, adding that H&K lawyer Joseph LaFlamme was overheard advising Drumbore on his cross-examination while on break.

“If an attorney is coaching a witness through his cross-examination, that in essence — obstructs the other parties from accessing that evidence, and the board from accessing that evidence, in an honest way,” Urbanowicz said. She asked the township board to clarify on the record that counsel should not be conferring with testifying witnesses on the content of their testimony and that the board consider this when determining the weight to give Drumbore’s answers.

“Mr. Drumbore has been cross-examined for a number of months, and if he and Mr. LaFlamme have engaged in discussion of his testimony even over a short break while the hearing was going on, who knows how many such conversations could have occurred over the past few months, all with potential to enter his testimony.”