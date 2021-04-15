After months of hearings, contentious debate continues over a quarry operation proposed for Springfield Township, in Upper Bucks County.

The hearings arise from an application to the township Board of Supervisors for conditional-use approval of a non-coal surface mining project. Skippack-based developer H&K Group continues to press the proposal along, while local residents allege that the quarry’s mining activities will affect their health, drive down their property values, and damage surrounding forest and wetlands.

The final decision is up to township leaders, who must evaluate whether the project conforms to current zoning protocol.

H&K project engineer Scott Drumbore continued to provide answers to the supervisors’ questions and re-cross-examination Tuesday night, backed by H&K lawyer Joseph LaFlamme. Lines of questioning centered on several issues that have surfaced throughout the hearing: protection of the nearby Bucks Rail Trail and neighboring property, past H&K projects and their effects on the surrounding community, and developer responsibility in issues of well damage, as well as reclamation of the grounds after quarrying activities end.