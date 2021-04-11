Marple residents keep up the fight against proposed PECO gas reliability station

To light a fire in the dead of winter, you’ll need several matches, along with all the twigs, logs, leaves, and branches you can get your hands on.

You’ll also need the intangibles: persistence and diligence. And even when you create a blaze, all the hard work can be lost if you don’t fan the flames and sustain the fire.

For the organizers behind the Marple Safety Coalition, that’s what it’s like to create a grassroots movement with the goal of blocking PECO from constructing a natural gas reliability station at the corner of Sproul and Cedar Grove roads in an area zoned for neighborhood businesses.

“What’s happening now in this community is beautiful. People are really stepping up. All of our local and regional elected officials are supporting us,” said Julie Baker, a member of the safety coalition.

The proposed station is one part of PECO’s larger Natural Gas Reliability Project in Delaware County, which has been installing 11 miles of new gas lines. According to PECO, the station itself will act as a “receiving point” from a natural gas plant in West Conshohocken.

PECO first notified residents of its plans last June. Although the Marple Township Zoning Board unanimously denied the utility’s request for a special exception in November, the company filed an appeal with Delaware County Court the following month. In February, PECO also filed a petition for relief with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.