Lawsuit: Black SEPTA employee alleges racial bias kept him from promotion

A former SEPTA employee is accusing the transit authority of racial discrimination in the workplace.

The federal lawsuit claims “race was a motivating or determinative factor” in SEPTA’s discriminatory treatment of Nathanial Myers, a former assistant director of bus maintenance.

Myers, a Black man, alleges he was passed over for promotion five times. Each time, less qualified white candidates got the job, his suit alleges.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania alleges that Myers was “held to different, and higher standards than other assistant directors.”

SEPTA hired Myers as a mechanic in 2007. He quickly worked his way up through the ranks to assistant director of bus maintenance in November 2009. He held the assistant director position until he resigned on March 12, just prior to filing his lawsuit.

Myers alleges that racial bias kept him from climbing the career ladder despite his record as an “excellent employee who performed his job duties in a highly competent manner and consistently met job expectations and received positive performance reviews.”

Myers even went back to college and received an undergraduate degree in Business Administration in 2015. He then received a Master of Business Administration and Strategic Management in 2016. The suit notes he graduated with a 4.0 grade point average.

Despite this, Myers kept getting passed over for a promotion to director of bus maintenance. Some of the white candidates he lost out to hadn’t graduated college while others hadn’t earned advanced degrees.

One successful candidate won the promotion just after completing a two-year disciplinary while Myers’ record has remained clean.