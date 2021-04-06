Kensington El riders return to a cleaner and more policed Somerset Station

The Somerset Station platform was clean and clear Monday as riders boarded trains and workers continued to make improvements to the station after a two-week closure.

It was the first official day open after the March 21 closure to repair broken station elevators, paint, address safety concerns, and make additional upgrades, including painting and adding a transit police booth outside the Kensington station.

For neighborhood resident Haley Diamond, the station’s reopening meant a return to easier travel. Diamond said she used the Route 3 bus or walked to Huntingdon Station while the station was closed. She said Kensington Avenue traffic slowed the bus service and the walk to Huntingdon Station through crowds of people was a “pain.”

“It’s a lot easier having the station open,” Diamond said as she exited the station. “For sure.”

SEPTA said it closed the station primarily to repair the elevators, damaged by urine and needles. They’re still out of service, but officials expect them to be functional this week.