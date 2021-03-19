SEPTA’s temporary closure of the Market-Frankford Line’s Somerset Station is not a solution to the poverty and substance use problem that is impacting the station — and our city. The closure is instead another step toward a displacement of some of our most vulnerable citizens — another divestment in a community already depleted by capital flight.

While being opposed to the closure of the train station, New Kensington Community Development Corporation (NKCDC) is supportive of SEPTA’s employees, since they are victims too. A train stop should not have to be a choice between SEPTA employees and residents — or between health, safety, and employment — and we have no interest in pitting one against the other.

There is no question that the Somerset Station is a dangerous place, but let us not pretend that it randomly became that way. Let us not pretend that the residents who will be most impacted by its closure are those who have torn it apart. It isn’t random that this stop became a safety hazard. It came through years of divestment and the intentional relocation of Philadelphia’s challenges here.

I live and work in Kensington

As it is for thousands of residents, the Somerset Station has served as my primary train station for the last 20 years. My home stands three blocks away at McPherson Square. As the new executive director of NKCDC, it also now stands 150 feet from the steps of my place of employment.

I am one of the thousands of residents who rely on the train as a primary form of transportation to get to work, medical care, and school. Before judging or dismissing the significance of this station closure, I invite you to come and work that SEPTA booth or walk those extra blocks up Kensington Avenue with your children.

Countless residents could share stories of both the challenges of using a train stop with so many obstacles and the hardships they face by having to walk to either the Allegheny or Huntingdon stations.

Yet for an undetermined amount of time, these residents will have to either find their way across the Conrail train tracks or through the dark tunnels along Lehigh Avenue to get to the Huntington Station or will have to walk blocks up Kensington Avenue, littered with empty buildings that developers are hoping will eventually make them rich. They will pass through the greatest concentration of unsheltered people in the city, through the epicenter of the city’s opioid epidemic, to get to the Allegheny Station. Once they get there, they will face many of the same problems they faced at Somerset. Is that a solution?