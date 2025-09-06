From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania Senate reconvenes Monday in Harrisburg with the task of delivering a much-delayed budget.

Delaware County’s Democratic legislators gathered Friday morning at the Lansdowne Avenue Trolley Station to convey a final message to their Republican colleagues in the upper chamber.

“We need real sustainable funding for our schools and for SEPTA,” state Sen. Tim Kearney said. “We need to get back to Harrisburg to pass a budget that fulfills our constitutional duty to provide for adequate schools.”

SEPTA’s $213 million funding crisis spiraled into a new chapter Thursday following a judge’s order to halt the transit agency’s planned service cuts. Kearney said it is “true” that SEPTA’s cuts will harm disadvantaged communities the most.

“But ordering SEPTA to pay for services with money it doesn’t have makes no sense,” Kearney said. “Even if SEPTA has enough cash in its checking account to pay for services today, when is that money going to run out? Probably by the winter time. And then what? Literally, our kids will be left out in the cold.”

Moody’s Ratings downgraded its financial outlook Wednesday for the transit agency. Lawmakers are divided along party lines regarding how much funding should be allocated for SEPTA. A solution will likely come in the form of a compromise.