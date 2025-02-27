William Penn School District faces $9.2M budget deficit

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The William Penn School District is planning to cut a number of academic interventionist, assistant principal and office secretary positions.

The endeavor is part of a larger effort to avoid a multimillion-dollar budget deficit in the 2025–2026 academic year.

Officials estimate the district would save approximately $2.5 million through the proposed downsizing and insurance coverage reductions.

“Our goal is to make sure that people have a job in 2025–2026,” Superintendent Eric Becoats said at the Feb. 20 school board budget meeting. “It may not be the job that you currently have, but with all of our review and analyzing of this, there is not a person who would not have a job.”

Without any changes, the cash-strapped district in Delaware County was staring at a projected $9.2 million budget shortfall in the upcoming school year. Sputtering cash flow and soaring costs forced officials into a corner.

“While I understand that because of budget deficits that cuts were necessary, I guess their choice in student-facing members of my association is tough and I wish they would have looked into what else they could have done,” William Penn Education Association (WPEA) President Andrea Fink said.

The teachers union is negotiating a new contract. The cuts would cover a sizable amount in the budget deficit, but it doesn’t make the decision to axe positions any less unsavory.

“On a personal note, no one wants to cut academic interventionists. There’s not really any extra staffing in our organization,” school board member Jennifer Hoff said at the meeting. “And unfortunately, that little extra is all we have and this has been done before, unfortunately, and is a direct result of inequitable funding throughout our history.”

Further complicating William Penn’s outlook is a number of bookkeeping issues. David Szablowski, the district’s interim chief financial officer, is “finding problems every single day.”

“I’m going to be brutally honest with you and it’s really not good news from what we have found so far,” Szablowski said at the meeting.

From duplicate payments to incorrect figures, Szablowski and his team have discovered myriad problems in his first three months on the job.

“Efforts are ongoing to recover the funds from those people that got the extra money, but we don’t have a whole lot of money and we don’t definitely pay people twice,” Szablowski said.

Fink was “shocked” to hear this amid ongoing contract negotiations between the teachers union and William Penn. She estimated about one-third of her members have been employed in the district for less than four years.

“I’m afraid that because of the budget concerns that the district has teachers will leave,” Fink said.