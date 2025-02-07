From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware County narrowly dodged a fiscal disaster when President Donald Trump’s administration’s effort to freeze trillions of dollars in federal funding entered into limbo.

A major portion of funding for county services comes from the federal government.

However, a series of executive orders from Trump placed numerous projects on hold — including a traffic safety initiative along Route 291, a school safety blueprint, a lead reduction program and a flooding assessment of the Darby-Cobbs Watershed.

County Executive Director Barbara O’Malley said at Wednesday’s council meeting that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is not “executing the grant agreements.”

“There are also a couple of housing and community development projects, including physical upgrades for accessibility and education on fair housing that may be impacted and we are working on guidance,” O’Malley said.

A handful of workforce development programs designed to provide assistance to minority-, women- and veteran-led businesses are modifying their scope of work to maintain funding.

“While we want to deliver these needed services to our residents, we need to be in compliance with federal requirements regarding these funds as any expenditure that is then declined for reimbursement would result in the county being responsible for payment,” O’Malley said.