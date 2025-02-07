Trump executive orders pause Delaware County safety projects
Numerous projects are on hold, including a traffic safety initiative along Route 291, a school safety initiative, a lead reduction program and a flood assessment.
Delaware County narrowly dodged a fiscal disaster when President Donald Trump’s administration’s effort to freeze trillions of dollars in federal funding entered into limbo.
A major portion of funding for county services comes from the federal government.
However, a series of executive orders from Trump placed numerous projects on hold — including a traffic safety initiative along Route 291, a school safety blueprint, a lead reduction program and a flooding assessment of the Darby-Cobbs Watershed.
County Executive Director Barbara O’Malley said at Wednesday’s council meeting that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is not “executing the grant agreements.”
“There are also a couple of housing and community development projects, including physical upgrades for accessibility and education on fair housing that may be impacted and we are working on guidance,” O’Malley said.
A handful of workforce development programs designed to provide assistance to minority-, women- and veteran-led businesses are modifying their scope of work to maintain funding.
“While we want to deliver these needed services to our residents, we need to be in compliance with federal requirements regarding these funds as any expenditure that is then declined for reimbursement would result in the county being responsible for payment,” O’Malley said.
Delaware County’s budget comprises four parts: the capital fund, Fair Acres Geriatric Center, fiscal year and the operating budget. While the capital fund is mostly paid through an annual debt service, it does receive federal dollars for bridge projects — which would have been paused if there was a federal funding freeze.
“Fair Acres relies almost solely on federal funding to support their $75 million budget, of which nearly 90% of residents are on Medicaid,” O’Malley said. “We are grateful that there has been no impact to this critical service providing residential care for over 450 low-income seniors in need.”
The fiscal year budget, which includes various county departments, receives more than $225 million in federal funding to deliver services to Delco residents, O’Malley said.
Currently, these services have not been impacted, but the threat of a freeze remains.
Elon Musk, an unelected billionaire, now leads a team within the White House called the Department of Government Efficiency to radically alter the federal government.
“In order to be prepared for any similar orders or issues, we are compiling information about initiatives that are funded through federal dollars,” O’Malley said.
During public comment, Gary Ryder, of Marple Township, applauded what he perceived as Musk’s crackdown on “wasteful” government spending.
“Thank God Donald Trump’s in office. He’s cleaning house,” Ryder said. “You know Elon Musk knows about you people? He knows about Delaware County.”
