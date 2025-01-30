From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Trump administration’s effort to pause trillions of dollars in federal funding has entered a limbo that has many officials — and people — confused.

The drama began Monday, when the U.S. Office of Management and Budget released a memo announcing a sweeping, temporary pause in federal funding would take effect Tuesday night. That pause was put on hold Tuesday by a federal judge.

On Wednesday, the White House issued a release proclaiming the “Golden Age of America that is upon us.” Shortly afterwards, the OMB rescinded its order calling for a freeze on federal aid, following a 24-hour period of tense pushback.

Pennsylvania officials, alongside local leaders throughout the country, were already weighing the potential impact of such an unprecedented freeze in federal aid. In a post on X, Gov. Josh Shapiro called the White House’s actions “reckless and unnecessary.”

“Pro tip: Next time, the Administration should do its homework instead of shutting down critical payment systems and threatening the loss of services for veterans, seniors, and kids,” Shapiro said.

But White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a clarification on X, saying the new order is not a reversal of the federal funding freeze.

“It is simply a rescission of the OMB memo,” Leavitt said. “Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction. The President’s EO’s on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”