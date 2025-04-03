What to know about the Trump tariffs upending global trade and markets

The trade war President Donald Trump promised has begun, threatening the world economy and straining the United States’ longstanding alliances in Europe and Asia.

Goods imported from dozens of countries and territories are now going to be taxed at sharply higher rates, and that is expected to drive up the costs of everything from cars to clothes to computers.

These tariffs – which can run as high as 50% — are meant to punish countries for trade barriers that Trump says unfairly limit U.S. exports and cause it to run huge trade deficits.

Even countries with which the U.S. enjoys trade surpluses – meaning it sells to them more than it buys, such as the United Kingdom and Argentina – are being targeted with a minimum tariff of 10%. And the highest tariffs are landing on two tiny territories that trade little with America — the African kingdom of Lesotho and the French possession of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off Canada’s Atlantic coast.

For decades, global commerce abided by tariff rates agreed to by the U.S. and 122 other countries during the 1980s and 1990s. On Wednesday, Trump detonated that arrangement, saying that other countries had exploited the system and “ripped off’’ the United States for years, causing its once-mighty manufacturing base to shrink.

“Our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered,” the president said in the Rose Garden.

Global financial markets recoiled on Thursday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, and the U.S. dollar fell against other major currencies – a sign that investors are worried about the U.S. economy.

“This is a game changer, not only for the U.S. economy but for the global economy,” said Olu Sonola, head of U.S. economic research for Fitch Ratings. “Many countries will likely end up in a recession. You can throw most forecasts out the door, if this tariff rate stays on for an extended period of time.”

Trump is doing what he said he’d do

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly talked about imposing a “universal tariff’’ of 10% to 20% on all imports — and the new 10% baseline tariffs fit the description.

He also threatened to hit imports from China with 60% tariffs, and he’s now slapping a “reciprocal’’ tariff of 34% on China – on top of the 20% levies he’d announced earlier this year.

Combine the new tariffs on China with the ones left over from his first term, and from President Joe Biden’s, and the full tax on Chinese goods will now approach 70%, said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.

“It’s extreme, but it aligns with what Trump campaigned on,’’ said Erica York, vice president of federal tax policy at the Tax Foundation.

Nobody knows if the tariffs will prove permanent or if the U.S. will lower or drop them in response to other countries negotiating to reduce their own tariffs and other trade barriers.

U.S. tariff rates are going back more than 100 years

Even before Wednesday’s bombshell, the president had been lobbing tariffs with abandon in his second term. He restored 25% tariffs from his first term on steel and aluminum, imposed 25% levies on cars and light trucks, hit China with 20% import taxes and levied 25% tariffs on some Canadian and Mexican imports.

The Budget Lab at Yale University estimates that his 2025 tariffs – including Wednesday’s – would lift America’s effective average tariff rate to 22.5%. That would be up from 2.5% last year and the highest level since 1909 — even higher than the notorious Smoot-Hawley tariffs that Congress passed during the Great Depression.

Before lawmakers ratified the 16th amendment to the Constitution in 1913, introducing a national income tax, tariffs supplied a big share of the federal government’s revenue – more than 90% at times in the mid-1800s. The U.S. moved from tariffs to income taxes to raise more money to finance an expanding government, collect more revenue from the wealthy and make the economy more efficient by reducing trade barriers and encouraging competition.

Trump wants to return to those days and replace income tax collections with tariffs. Last year, tariffs accounted for less than 2% of federal revenue, while 51% came from the income tax and 36% from Social Security and Medicare taxes.