Elon Musk is barreling into government with DOGE, raising unusual legal questions

This story originally appeared on NPR.

Elon Musk has launched a campaign from inside the federal government to radically upend agencies, exercising a level of control so sweeping that it is stunning former top White House officials, even in a political moment when many things are described as unprecedented.

Musk, the world’s richest man and an advisor to President Trump, is leading a team called the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. Despite the name, DOGE is part of the White House and not a Cabinet agency. In recent days it has gained access to the Treasury Department’s payment systems, which are responsible for processing trillions of dollars of spending every year.

As part of its work, DOGE workers are helping the Trump administration explore drastic cuts to the Department of Education, including the option of trying to close the entire department, multiple government officials told NPR.

It comes as DOGE begins its shake-up of other swaths of the federal government.

The Associated Press reported DOGE representatives have also gained access to classified information at the U.S. Agency for International Development, a decades-old foreign aid agency Musk says he plans to shut down. And now, Musk’s cut-slashing unit is reported to be eyeing a way to gain access to the systems of the Small Business Administration, which gives loans and support to small firms, according to PBS News Hour.

“President Trump takes improving government efficiency very seriously. Obviously, although it is a humorous name, ironically, I think DOGE will have a very serious and significant impact on government waste and fraud and abuse, which is really astonishing in its scale and scope,” Musk said during a live audio chat on his X platform on Sunday night.

Musk framed his vision of DOGE’s work in ideological terms, disparaging the “tyranny of the bureaucracy” as unaccountable to American voters. Later in the conversation, he called for the “wholesale removal of regulations.” Musk has a long history of sparring with and outright defying federal regulators who oversee his sprawling array of businesses.

As DOGE officials move quickly to get their hands on the inner workings of the federal government, Musk has been posting through it on X, the social media platform he owns, suggesting routine payments of the Treasury are violating the law and asserting that USAID is “a criminal organization” without providing evidence to support these claims. Musk did not return requests for comment.

“Before our very eyes, an unelected shadow government is conducting a hostile takeover of the federal government,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

Musk, the biggest donor in the 2024 election, has been using X to pounce on his critics, both Democrats and Republicans, who have questioned the reach of Musk’s authority and just how much oversight he is receiving from Trump and senior White House officials.

“In terms of rule of law, we are losing it rapidly,” said Eric Rubin, a retired ambassador who spent nearly 40 years in the foreign service. “Musk and DOGE are intentionally creating hundreds of potential court cases that could take months or years to resolve,” he said. “But who knows what kind of damage they can inflict before that happens.”