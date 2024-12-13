From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Numerous public schools across Philadelphia contend with aging buildings and a shortage of basic amenities, including adequate air conditioning.

Some school buildings are either too spacious or too cramped for their current student populations, while others are burdened with environmental hazards, like asbestos or mold.

Schools Superintendent Tony Watlington, Sr. told WHYY News that the district is developing a long-term plan to fix the problems by the end of 2025. The plan will be submitted to the Board of Education for approval.

“The overall mission and strategy of the facilities plan is to do two things. One, to have a comprehensive plan to modernize our school facilities, which have an average age of 73 years; many are more than 120 years old,” Watlington said. “Number two, we want to more efficiently use our facilities because we’ve got a number of schools that are overenrolled and a number of schools that are under-enrolled. By addressing those issues, we can create the conditions for driving better student achievement.”

According to Watlington, the district aims to include a range of voices in its decision-making process. To achieve this, a team of advisors was created from civic and union leaders, community groups, educators, faith leaders, government officials, and parents.

Participants include Councilmember-at-Large Isaiah Thomas; Donna Cooper, executive director of Children First; Jannette Diaz, president of Congreso de Latinos Unidos; Kenzy Ahmed, student board representative; and Sulaiman Rahman, board chair of Mastery Charter Schools.

Watlington chose Oz Hill, interim deputy superintendent for operations, to lead the effort.

The school district has studied the last round of about 30 school closings in 2012, by then-Superintendent William Hite. Watlington said he is determined to not repeat the mistakes of the past.