The School District of Philadelphia hopes parents will begin enrolling students in their kindergarten classes sooner rather than later.

A new campaign to bolster enrollment and increase early registration for kindergarteners for the upcoming school year kicked off Monday.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr., joined staff and teachers at Ellwood School to announce their “Thrive At Five” campaign.

Children must be five years old by September 1 to start kindergarten in the fall.

The program encourages parents to complete their early kindergarten registrations for the 2024-2025 school year.

Zaida Alfaro spoke about her experiences as an educator with the district. Alfaro has been a teacher and administrator for 33 years, and spent the past six years as a principal at Elwood School. She says kindergarten is vital for her incoming first-time students.

“As a teacher and administrator, I have always considered Kindergarten to be paramount in our students’ early development for many reasons,” said Alfaro.

“It gives them an opportunity to begin to lay the fundamentals of cognitive, social and emotional skills.”