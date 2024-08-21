5 things to know before Philly students head back to school Monday

1. Will more schools become year-round schools?

It may have seemed like just a thought last year when Superintendent Watlington floated the idea of making schools in the district year-round. Then-mayoral candidate Cherelle Parker chimed in and shared the benefits the concept would provide to both students and the community during her campaign. Now, year-round schools have become a reality. In June, Watlington joined Mayor Parker to announce that the school district would test 25 schools, but said they will not be called year-round schools, per se.

The district and mayor refer to the program as an “extended day, extended year” program, which may have confused some parents.

“Whatever you call it, extended day/extended year, what we are trying to do in these 20 district-operated school pilots, similarly in five charter pilots, we are trying to provide our students with care and enrichment learning opportunities from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” said Watlington.

The pilot is for students in grades K-8 and will begin this fall. There won’t be any changes to the academic calendar, and it’s not mandatory. Parents will have the option to allow their kids to go to school early, stay late, and continue during the winter, spring, fall and possibly summer breaks.

The district will offer optional “specialized enrichment” and promises it will not be class as usual. Watlington said they must get the teachers, unions, and more on board before they make any promises that the program will become permanent or spread to other schools.

“We are not making changes to the teacher contract or principal contract this year. That’s something we’ll work on this year in partnership with the Union Presidents for PFT (Philadelphia Federation of Teachers) and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) and other Union presidents, more to come on that,” Watlington said.

He also said it’s a chance to offer additional safe space for kids before and after school as well as help keep kids safe and off the streets. “Kids who are in school with caring adults are safer. They have the opportunity to avoid conflict and trouble. They have the opportunity to learn more, both inside of the classroom and outside of the classroom, and when we get good at this down the road it can be a strategy that can help us to accelerate academic achievement,” said Watlington.

As of now there are no guarantees the program will become permanent or continue to other schools.