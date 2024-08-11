From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Eight hundred teachers and counselors received a warm welcome when they arrived at the School of the Future campus in Philadelphia Wednesday for new hire orientation.

The School District of Philadelphia officials welcomed first time teachers and new staff with loud bells, applause and cheers as the All-City drumline played to the crowd.

The district said the orientation program will help new hires receive timely & relevant information as it relates to their new positions.

In a release, the district wrote “it also provides the District with a unique opportunity to build a solid foundation and establish a strong work culture to build a network of support and professional relationships within its newest cohort of teachers and counselors.”

As of October 2023, school districts across Pennsylvania reported 2,000 teacher vacancies and another 6,500 are teaching on emergency certificates.

According to a Pew research report released this spring, the shortage of teachers and staff continues to impact schools nationwide.

The report cites teachers in particular are stressed about their jobs and claim poverty, absenteeism and mental health are problems they face at their schools.

Last year, Sam Weber attended the orientation and said he left his job in corporate America to teach because he wanted to do more for the community and saw the need for more teachers in Philly.

“I am a career changer. I did not know I was going to be a teacher, but I realized that I wanted to do something that really gives back that I feel passionate about,” said Weber at last year’s orientation.