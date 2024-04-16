Philadelphia school district to end controversial practice of leveling

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Tuesday that it will be ending its practice of leveling, a process that moved educators early in the school years based on enrollment.

The district will instead allocate up to $8.8 million from the central office cuts and energy savings to fund the discontinuation of leveling in any school or classrooms after the beginning of the school year.

“We are committed to investing and protecting our classrooms from budget cuts, to the extent that we can,” said School District Superintendent Tony Watlington in a statement. “We have taken the following financial responsibility measures, which include reducing central office budgets without laying off employees.”

In addition to cutting the costs at the central office, the school district will also implement data-driven program evaluations and continue to partner with the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia for initiatives pertaining to the five-year strategic plan.

“In order to adequately and equitably staff every school to meet the needs of all district students, we will be implementing process improvements and increasing outreach efforts to students and families during the summer months to get more accurate enrollment information heading into the school year,” Watlington said.